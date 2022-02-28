Reward offered to catch man accused of assaulting an Elyria police officer

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - A man wanted for assaulting an Elyria police officer and violating probation is wanted by the U.S. Marshals.

Daniel Belknap, 28, is last known to be living in Elyria, but also frequents Cleveland, said the U.S. Marshals.

Daniel Belknap ((Source: U.S. Marshals))

Anyone with information is asked to call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-482-6833).

You can also send a web tip to http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html

