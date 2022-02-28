Ukrainian student at Kent State explains what’s happening around his family overseas

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Many Ukrainian students in the US are worried about their families at home overseas.

Vlad Stetsenko, a Kent State University and Cleveland Clinic Ph.D. student in neuroscience said his family and friends in Ukraine are living where the bombings are happening.

“It has been rough, but my family they are optimistic and they have hopes that everything is going to be over soon,” Stetsenko said.

His parents currently live in Kyiv where several apartments and buildings have been hit by airstrikes and bombs.

“They sleep at best two hours at night because of the bombings and air attacks they are constant,” Stetsenko said.

Stetsenko comes from a family of people dedicated to helping others. While thousands of Ukrainians have fled to other countries to escape the war, his family is staying behind.

“My family wants to stay and help those who are need, like the troopers and the people who require medical help because my family works in medicine,” Stetsenko said.

Despite the devastation in his home country, Stetsenko said many people are still in high spirits. He said a lot of them are offering anything they can to support their country during this fight.

“People really care about the place they live, they are really proud about being Ukrainians,” Stetsenko said. “They value freedom and independence. It’s very similar to American people I would say, so I think we share a lot of qualities in common.”

Stetsenko has a message for everyone watching this war unfold.

“The first people who contacted me since this conflict were Russian friends of mine. They were really supportive, and people were really kind, regular people, civilians and they were offering their condolences and their support,” Stetsenko said. “The last thing I want is a spitting match between two nations. It’s not a war against Russia, it’s a war against Putin.”

