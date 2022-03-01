17-year-old girl dies 2 weeks after shooting in Cleveland, medical examiner says

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A teen girl who was shot in mid-February has died from her injuries approximately two weeks after the incident, officials said.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 17-year-old Destiny Woodall.

“She was a teenager like everyone else, wanting to live life planning for your future,” said Neighbor Kellie Jay Booker. ”at that age would believe they would be in a situation like this”.

According to the medical examiner and Cleveland police, Woodall was one of two people shot on Buhrer Avenue on Feb. 13.

She was transported from the crime scene to MetroHealth Medical Center where she was eventually pronounced dead from the gunshot wound to her chest on Feb. 28.

“She would have grown up to be fantastic at whatever she set her mind to,” said Booker. ”she was determined to do whatever she wanted and she was good at it, but unfortunately her life was taken from her”.

The first two police reports never mentioned the name of the second person shot.

Police told 19 News Iykel Burkes is being listed as a suspect, he’s 21 years old.

According to court documents, 19 News discovered no charges have been filed against Burkes.

″This boy took her life over nothing, nothing, and at that age why are you that heartless that you feel the need to take someone’s life, what’s going on in your mind,” said Booker.

19 News asked police if there were any updates in the case, but was told not at this time.

Woodall’s loved ones are trying to take it one day at a time, and are praying for justice.

Cleveland police are continuing the investigation of the shooting.

