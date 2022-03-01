30,000 Ukrainians in US are in danger of being deported back to war-torn country

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two former United States immigration officers are doing what they can to protect 30,000 Ukrainians who are currently in the United States without non-immigrant visas, which means they are in danger of being sent back in the middle of a war.

In a time where hundreds of thousands are trying to get out of Ukraine, it’s tough to think any Ukrainian would want to leave the U.S. to be sent back home.

It’s unclear if, or how many of, the 30,000 might be in Northeast Ohio, which is home to the state’s largest Ukrainian population.

Emilio Gonzalez, the head of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services under former president George H. W. Bush, and Leon Rodriguez, who headed up that agency under former President Barack Obama, are asking President Joe Biden to give Ukrainian nationals in the U.S. temporary protection status.

19 News did a live interview with Margaret Wong, an immigration attorney in Cleveland with Margaret Wong & Associates, to ask what happens next.

