STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Canton man was charged with his fourth OVI in 10 years, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers.

Jordan Morris was arrested after being stopped on I-77 southbound in Plain Township, Stark County, said troopers.

Jordan Morris ((Source: Stark County Jail))

Troopers said Morris was initially pulled over for a traffic violation.

Morris will appear in Canton Municipal Court later this week.

