Cavaliers fall to Timberwolves in thriller, 127-122

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A furious Cavs rally from 23 points down fell just short on Monday night, as Minnesota outlasted Cleveland 127-122 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

DeAngelo Russell, one of 6 Wolves in double figures, led the way with 23 points.

Karl-Anthony Towns hit a key 3-pointer with 11.8 seconds left to seal the win. It was the first 3 of the game by the reigning 3-point champion.

Kevin Love tallied a game-high 26 points, while Jarrett Allen and Cedi Osman added 21 apiece.

Reserve point guard Brandon Goodwin had 17 with 12 assists.

Cleveland drops to 36-25 overall and saw its 8-game home winning streak come to an end.

The Cavs once again played without injured guards Darius Garland, Caris LeVert and Rajon Rondo.

The 3-game homestand ends Wednesday against Charlotte.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.