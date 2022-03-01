Cavaliers fall to Timberwolves in thriller, 127-122
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A furious Cavs rally from 23 points down fell just short on Monday night, as Minnesota outlasted Cleveland 127-122 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.
DeAngelo Russell, one of 6 Wolves in double figures, led the way with 23 points.
Karl-Anthony Towns hit a key 3-pointer with 11.8 seconds left to seal the win. It was the first 3 of the game by the reigning 3-point champion.
Kevin Love tallied a game-high 26 points, while Jarrett Allen and Cedi Osman added 21 apiece.
Reserve point guard Brandon Goodwin had 17 with 12 assists.
Cleveland drops to 36-25 overall and saw its 8-game home winning streak come to an end.
The Cavs once again played without injured guards Darius Garland, Caris LeVert and Rajon Rondo.
The 3-game homestand ends Wednesday against Charlotte.
