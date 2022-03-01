Cleveland City Council passes resolution condemning Russian invasion of Ukraine

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - City council passed a resolution, co-sponsored by all of council, condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine Monday night.

The resolution also denounced Vladimir Putin’s years-long aggression in Ukraine.

The resolution calls for continued strong sanctions against Russia by the U.S. and its partners, according to a press release from city council.

The resolution will be sent to President Biden and all members of the U.S. Congress.

Ohio and the Cleveland region are home to many Ukrainian Americans. An estimated 42,908 Ukrainians call Ohio home, with more than a third of them living in Northeast Ohio, according to the Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey.

