Cleveland man leads Brunswick police on chase, assaults hospital staff, police say

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - A man wanted by Independence police for obstructing official business led Brunswick officers on a chase Saturday evening.

Brunswick police said they attempted to pull over Tysean Moore, 30, around 10:52 p.m. in the 4000 block of Center Road for operating a vehicle without lights.

Thysean Moore ((Source: Brunswick police))

Moore allegedly refused to stop.

Police said he ran over their tire deflation devices in the area of Marks and Boston Roads, but then got out of the car and fled on foot.

Moore was quickly taken into custody, but once he complained of shortness or breath, he was transported to Cleveland Clinic-Brunswick.

According to Brunswick police, Moore assaulted two staff members at the hospital.

Police added Moore refused to identify himself, but officers were able to learn his name through his fingerprints.

Charges are pending for the latest incident, but Moore has prior arrests for drug trafficking, aggravated burglary, felonious assault and domestic violence.

