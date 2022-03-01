February was cold and snowy, but not much more than it normally is

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a snowier-than-average January, February followed suit.

Cleveland Hopkins reported 18.9 inches of snow in February.

Eight of that fell on just one day, February 3rd.

That afternoon, this was the view driving into downtown Cleveland.

A “typical” February brings 15.1 inches of snow to the Cleveland area, specifically southwest of downtown where the airport is located.

While it may have felt like a record-breaking, snowy February, 18.9 inches of snowfall doesn’t even put February 2022 in the top 10 snowiest Februarys in Cleveland.

Meanwhile, in Akron, February brought 12.1 inches of snow.

A “typical” February brings 12 inches of snow to the Akron area, so February 2022 was right on par.

In addition to the snow that we muddled through, northeast Ohio also experienced some rain in February.

In total, Cleveland accumulated 3.06 inches of precipitation in February.

That’s actually above normal by just over half of an inch.

Akron, however, reported well above-normal precipitation in February.

A “typical” February brings about 2.44 inches of precipitation to the Akron area, but in February 2022, Akron experienced 4.71 inches of precipitation.

That makes February 2022 the fifth wettest February on record in Akron.

Generally speaking, it’s cold in northern Ohio every February, but February 2022 was actually a touch below normal in the temperature department, by 0.9 degrees.

On 17 out of 28 days, Cleveland recorded below-normal temperatures.

The coldest temperature was on Valentine’s Day when the morning low was just five degrees; there were six inches of snow on the ground that day.

In the Akron area, temperatures ran about half a degree below normal in February.

The coldest temperature recorded in Akron in February was six degrees on the 5th.

As February comes to a close, so does Meteorological Winter, or the months of December, January, and February.

