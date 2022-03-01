Grand jury indicts Bedford Heights mom accused of killing her 5-year-old daughter

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Grand Jury indicted the Bedford Heights mom accused of stabbing her five-year-old daughter to death last month.

Menokka Karr Nealy, 29, was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault and endangering children.

Bedford Heights police said they responded to Nealy’s home on Feb. 12 after the child’s father called 911.

The father told 911 dispatchers Nealy confessed to the stabbing, said police.

Officers arrived at the home in the 5300 block of Northfield Road around 6:30 p.m.

Menokka Karr Nealy at her arraignment in Bedford Municipal Court on Feb. 15, 2022. (Source: WOIO)

According to police, E’nijah Noell Holland was found on the bedroom floor.

Nealy was arrested at the scene and is being held on a $2 million bond at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center.

She will be arraigned in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on March 3.

