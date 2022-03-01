$25,000 bond set for man accused of punching Black woman, yelling racial slurs in viral assault

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The 26-year-old Kent man, who possibly has ties to a local chapter of the Proud Boys, was in court on Tuesday morning on accusations of punching a Black woman in the face and yelling racial slurs during the alleged assault.

Akron Municipal Court records show Andrew Walls is charged with two counts of assault and one count of possessing weapons while intoxicated.

During his arraignment, Walls pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The judge presiding over Walls’ arraignment set bond at $25,000.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations Cleveland asked authorities to pursue hate crime charges against Walls, who they called a “far-right gang leader.”

Police said more charges are pending for an additional assault on a woman, who is not a minority, in that same incident.

The information has been turned over to the F.B.I., as he may be facing federal hate crime charges.

The assault was captured on video and shared widely on social media platforms.

According to the Akron police report, the attack on the 23-year-old victim happened early Sunday morning in Highland Square.

WARNING: The video and language is graphic.

I’m devastated right now. My 23-year-old daughter Cameron, who wouldn’t hurt anyone and has a heart of gold, was sucker... Posted by David Lee Morgan Jr. on Sunday, February 27, 2022

The victim, Cameron Morgan, shared with police she heard racial slurs, including the N-word, were being yelled and told the accused to “stop saying that.”

We reached out to the victim for comment.

Walls then yelled more slurs and punched Morgan in the face, according to the police report.

Others tackled Walls after the punch was swung and Morgan told police she tried to break up that fight.

She told officers Walls then dragged her by her hair and she hit her head on the ground.

The victim suffered a split lip and bruising and sought medical attention before Akron police arrived.

The video on social media is how Walls was identified.

An arrest warrant was issued Sunday.

Walls turned himself in Monday afternoon.

Andrew Walls (Source: Summit County Jail)

A pretrial hearing for Walls has been set for March 11.

