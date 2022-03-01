2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man asks about opening checking account before robbing Garfield Heights credit union, FBI says

(Source: FBI)
(Source: FBI)((Source: FBI))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 2:03 PM EST|Updated: Mar. 1, 2022 at 2:04 PM EST
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Garfield Heights police and FBI agents are asking for tips regarding the suspect who robbed a credit union last Friday.

FBI agents said the suspect entered the Ohio Catholic Federal Credit Union in the 13000 block of Rockside Road around 1:15 p.m. on Feb. 25.

Garfield Heights robbery suspect
Garfield Heights robbery suspect((Source: FBI))

He asked a teller questions about opening up a checking account and then left saying he had to get his wallet, said the FBI.

FBI agents said he returned about five minutes later and passed the teller a note demanding money.

After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, he exited the bank and turned left, going behind the credit union, said the FBI.

He is described as a Black male, 5′9″-5′11″, 190-200 pounds, wearing a black hat, black jacket, black adidas sweat pants with white stripes and tan boots. He also had a brown colored gator mask around his neck and face.

Anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at 1-877-FBI-OHIO.

