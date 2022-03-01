Man breaks into home under renovation, steals tools, Cleveland Police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man who broke into a home under renovation and stole tools is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need the community to help identify him.

According to police, the break-in happened in the 1800 block of West 54th Street on Feb. 25.

The owner found a basement window broken out and multiple tools were taken from his home in the midst of a renovation, according to police.

Police said surveillance cameras caught a white pickup truck, which was possibly a Ford F150, pulling into the neighbor’s drive.

The footage then showed a middle-aged man wearing a blue hoodie under a black jacket, blue jeans, and brown boots taking property from the house, police described.

Another man acted as a possible lookout, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect, truck, and possible lookout shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations:

Call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463 if you recognize the suspect or have any other information on this crime.

