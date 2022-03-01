2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Man breaks into home under renovation, steals tools, Cleveland Police say

Man breaks into home under renovation, steals tools, Cleveland Police say
Man breaks into home under renovation, steals tools, Cleveland Police say(Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 10:41 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man who broke into a home under renovation and stole tools is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need the community to help identify him.

According to police, the break-in happened in the 1800 block of West 54th Street on Feb. 25.

The owner found a basement window broken out and multiple tools were taken from his home in the midst of a renovation, according to police.

Police said surveillance cameras caught a white pickup truck, which was possibly a Ford F150, pulling into the neighbor’s drive.

The footage then showed a middle-aged man wearing a blue hoodie under a black jacket, blue jeans, and brown boots taking property from the house, police described.

Another man acted as a possible lookout, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect, truck, and possible lookout shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations:

Caption

Call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463 if you recognize the suspect or have any other information on this crime.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather

Latest News

A sister city sign has been up in Shaker Heights since the Cold War
Shaker Heights has decision to make about ‘sister city’ in Russia
Daniel Mobley, Chad Webb (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
2 suspects now face the death penalty if convicted in the murder of a Cleveland hairdresser
William L. Beasley (Source: Willoughby police)
Jury deliberating in trial for Lake County man accused of murdering his 1-month-old son
Number of concealed carry licenses in Ohio increased by 20% from year before
Gas prices have gone up 14 cents in Cleveland in the past three days.
In 3 days, gas in Northeast Ohio jumped 14 cents, but why?