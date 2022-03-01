2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man charged with assault for allegedly hitting customer in face with pizza at Sandusky bar

By Chris Anderson
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 10:38 AM EST
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Sandusky man was arrested over the weekend for allegedly striking a victim in the face with a piece of pizza.

Municipal court records show that Matthew Baker is charged with assault and disorderly conduct for the Feb. 27 incident.

According to the report from the Sandusky Police Department, officers responded to Daly’s Pub on Columbus Avenue for reports of an assault.

The victim told police that he was sitting in the bar with another person when Baker walked up, took their pizza, and then put it into his mouth.

The 37-year-old suspect then struck the victim in the face with his hand and pizza, according to Sandusky police.

Several other bar customers attempted to hold Baker down until police arrived.

While interviewing the victim, police noticed there was still pizza sauce on his face, but he was not visibly injured.

Both the victim and the friend he was with said they did not know who Baker was, nor did they have any idea what the motive was behind the alleged assault.

Baker claimed he was upset because he was jumped by 15 other people because of another woman, but he refused medical treatment for any alleged injuries.

Officers said there was “a strong odor of intoxicants” coming from Baker during his questioning. Because of his level of impairment, he was taken into custody and booked at the Erie County Jail.

Baker was scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Monday, Feb. 28.

