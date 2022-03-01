Members of Cleveland Bomb Squad ask for new assignment over safety threats

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Most, if not all, members of the Cleveland Police Department’s bomb squad have asked to be moved to new units after live explosives were allegedly used in a training exercise.

Cleveland Police Patrolman’s Association president Jeff Follmer confirmed to 19 News that eight officers, which is believed to be the entire team, made the request after a training incident in January.

Cleveland police union says majority of bomb squad members are requesting new assignments due to safety concerns after a supervisor allegedly used live explosives in a training exercise. I asked Mayor Bibb, Council Safety Chair Mike Polensek & union prez Jeff Follmer about it. pic.twitter.com/Cxl4rcPXfB — Jim Nelson (@JimNelsonTV) March 1, 2022

The officers believe last month, a unit supervisor incorporated real explosives into their training exercise on Hopkins Airport property.

“Our guys are telling us something like that doesn’t need to be live, it doesn’t even have to be close to being live,” Follmer said, adding that eight members of the team are asking to be moved.

In a statement, Cleveland Police spokesperson Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said an investigation is underway.

“The Cleveland Division of Police is conducting an internal review of an incident involving the Cleveland Police Bomb Squad,” she wrote.

Ciaccia would not confirm any details regarding the team size or how many have officially requested new assignments.

“Information regarding staffing levels within the squad is considered tactical information and is not releasable at this time. The Cleveland Division of Police regularly receives support from numerous partnering law enforcement agencies in assisting with bomb threat mitigation efforts.”

Prior to Monday’s City Council meeting, 19 News questioned several city officials.

“Please reach out to my Chief of Communications,” said Mayor Justin Bibb.

When reached by email, the city spokesperson said it would not provide any comment beyond what the police department released earlier.

Members of city council suggested they had just learned of the situation prior to the meeting.

“I just heard that just a moment ago,” said Safety Committee Chair Mike Polensek. “I know nothing about it. I need to get more information about it (but) the news is troubling.”

It’s unclear what steps will be taken in the immediate future.

“We need to come together with the city and figure out what the problem is. We have eight guys leaving and some of them have been there for many years. So that means there’s a problem,” Follmer said.

