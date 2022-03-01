2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio senator backs Biden’s accomplishments ahead of State of the Union

Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) dismissed claims that the president isn’t getting things done for the American people.
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 11:03 AM EST
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Biden is preparing to address both chambers of Congress in a joint session when he delivers his first State of the Union speech since taking office.

Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) said “it’s clear” in his first year as president, Biden is delivering for the American people.

“We have 200 million shots in people’s arms,” Brown said. “It was close to zero when President Biden took office.”

Brown credited the president with delivering the strongest economic growth he said our nation has seen in 20 years in terms of job creation. The latest jobs report from the Department of Labor cites 467,000 jobs were added to the U.S. economy in January.

Brown said more jobs are expected from the bipartisan infrastructure law.

“President after president both parties promised infrastructure,” Brown said. “We did it with this president.”

Brown said he and fellow Ohio Sen. Rob Portman (R) worked to pass the legislation to improve bridges and water infrastructure for their state.

“People are seeing things. We had the child tax credit which was the largest tax cut for working families in our history,” Brown said.

Some Republicans said this isn’t enough, pointing to inflation, and the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border as examples the president is failing.

In a statement, Sen. Portman said in part…This crisis is a direct result of the Biden administration’s decision to dismantle the previous administration’s border policies with no consideration of the consequences.”

U.S. Border Patrol reported more than 1.6 million migrant encounters in the 2021 fiscal year, claiming it as “the highest annual total on record.”

The president is scheduled to address Congress and the nation at 9 p.m. EST Tuesday. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds will deliver the GOP rebuttal to the president’s speech.

