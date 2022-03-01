2 Strong 4 Bullies
Police release bodycam video after 2 people found dead in home following SWAT situation in Summit County

By Brian Koster
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 12:04 AM EST
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police have released bodycam video of an officer-involved shooting that occurred during a SWAT situation on Feb. 22.

Police in Akron responded to a home early Tuesday morning after receiving a 911 call about a male in a Ritchie Avenue home screaming and pointing a gun at others who were inside.

As officers arrived, two people were seen leaving the house, according to investigators. Police then learned that there was at least one other person still inside with the suspect.

Akron police said the suspect was given numerous verbal commands to drop the gun he was holding while at the top of the stairs, but he refused.

Two officers shot their firearms at the suspect, who then retreated into the home, according to Akron police.

Members of the Akron SWAT team were called to the scene. Eventually, police entered the home and found two men, ages 21 and 38 years old, dead in the living room.

The police said in a press release:

“It was not initially clear if the suspect or the other individual were struck or injured.”

The Summit County Medical Examiner identified the victims as Lawrence LeJames Rodgers, 21, of Akron, and Raymond Jones, 38, of Akron.

According to the medical examiner, both men died of a gunshot wound to the torso and their manner of death is homicide.

Scene in Akron
Scene in Akron(Source: WOIO)

According to officials, the two officers who fired their guns have just over two years worth of experience with the Akron Police Department. Both were placed on administrative leave, per department policy.

The Akron Police Department and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations are continuing to look into the incident.

