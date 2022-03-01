2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Bones found at Sherwin-Williams construction site in Cleveland

(Source: WOIO)
(Source: WOIO)((Source: WOIO))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 9:24 AM EST|Updated: Mar. 1, 2022 at 3:50 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Construction crews working at the site for the new Sherwin-Williams headquarters uncovered bones in an existing backfill area long W. 6th Street.

Crews from Independence Excavating located the bones around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

A Sherwin-Williams spokesperson said the work was immediately stopped and Cleveland police were called to the scene.

An official with the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s office collected the bones and determined they were pig bones.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather

Latest News

I-271 closure
Accident involving semi-truck closed stretch of I-271 north in Summit County
Camp James A. Garfield
Explosions, gunfire may be heard in Portage and Trumbull counties on Saturday
32 % of the market is without vendors
New efforts underway to improve Cleveland’s famed West Side Market
Brian Dubaniewicz surveys damage after his car was hit by a runaway driver on Wednesday, March...
Hit-and-run captured on security camera during morning commute in Cleveland
Bickerstaff on ejection
Bickerstaff on ejection