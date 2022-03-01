Bones found at Sherwin-Williams construction site in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Construction crews working at the site for the new Sherwin-Williams headquarters uncovered bones in an existing backfill area long W. 6th Street.

Crews from Independence Excavating located the bones around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

A Sherwin-Williams spokesperson said the work was immediately stopped and Cleveland police were called to the scene.

An official with the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s office collected the bones and determined they were pig bones.

