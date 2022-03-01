Proposed changes at West Side Market would include allowing alcohol sales at Cleveland landmark

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Monday, Cleveland council members introduced articles of legislation aimed at driving growth at the West Side Market.

The proposals, backed by Mayor Justin Bibb’s administration, include changes that would cap annual rental increases, expand leasing options and permit alcohol sales.

According to the Cleveland City Council, the legislation would:

Hold rents at their 2020 levels and cap annual rent increases to no more than a 3% increase in future years.

Allow vendors to enter leases for up to three years with one, three-year option to renew. Currently, the city does not allow leases for longer than one year at a time.

Permit short-term leases, which would allow the West Side Market to consider daily pop-up events and seasonal vendors.

Charge prepared food vendors the same rate as traditional vendors (butcher, meat, vegetable).

Repeal a city ordinance that prohibits the sales of alcohol at the West Side Market.

The legislation will now be reviewed by department directors and the Cleveland city hall and council committees before going to a full vote.

