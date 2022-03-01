2 Strong 4 Bullies
St. Paul Westlake School principal found guilty of disorderly conduct persisting

Jeremy Louden (Source: North Ridgeville police)
Jeremy Louden (Source: North Ridgeville police)(Source: North Ridgeville Police Dept.)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 11:57 AM EST
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The principal of St. Paul Westlake School pleaded guilty Tuesday morning in Elyria Municipal Court, the day his bench trial was scheduled to begin.

Jeremy Louden, 37, was charged with assault and domestic violence.

He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct persisting.

Louden was arrested by North Ridgeville police on Nov. 30, 2021.

Rev. Jeffery Smith, Lead Pastor at St. Paul Lutheran Church and School, shared this statement with 19 News following Louden’s arrest:

“We are aware of the situation involving our principal, Mr. Jeremy Louden, and understand the serious nature of the charges that have been filed. In light of what has happened, Mr. Louden has been placed on administrative leave while we investigate the matter internally and review the circumstances involved. We will respect the process as the matter proceeds through the legal system, and will consider the outcome as part of our review.

Our attention is on maintaining the day-to-day operation of our school, the safety of our students and teachers, and the quality of the education we provide to our students through our teachers, staff, and the support of the entire St. Paul community.

In addition, our thoughts and prayers are with the Louden family. Out of respect for the Louden family, we will not comment any further at this time.”

Retired Judge Lisa Locke Graves sentenced Louden to one year probation and a 30 day suspended jail sentence.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

