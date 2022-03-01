Students at the Cleveland-Marshall College of Law and some alumni ask CSU to drop name of former slave owner

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Students at the Cleveland State, Cleveland Marshall College of Law, and some alumni are asking the university to drop the name of former slave owner John Marshall.

Marshall was the 4th Chief Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court. He was own up to 300 slaves some of whom he gave away some he sold to pay his children’s debt. A Black, second-year law student, Stephanie Goggans, said this about Marshall. “I just don’t understand why we’re honoring someone who participated in the business of owning other human beings. I just want to say upfront this is not a woke thing, it’s not a cancel culture thing.”

Emily Forsee is also a 2nd-year law student at Marshall.

“These words of cancel culture or erasing history have been so politicized. Well, the American population is not stupid. They get tired of getting manipulated by these words that politicians put out.”

By most accounts, John Marshall was highly regarded as a brilliant judicial mind and he enriched himself by owning up to 300 slaves. Attitudes have changed and that legacy is often frowned upon in modern America.

Cleveland Marshall College of Law alum, former Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Ron Adrine, an African American, sits on the committee to study renaming the school of law. “John Marshall is without a doubt the single most important judicial figure in American history. Let’s start there.” That being said by Judge Adrine, he also said that Justice John Marshall failed humanity and that the school should not bare his name. He suggests that it should be changed to honor the first African American to sit on the high court, Justice Thurgood Marshall.

A fellow alum and famed Cleveland attorney Terry Gilbert agrees.

“I think his name, his honor should be recognized. I would be proud to be associated with a law school that had his name.”

19 News reached out to the law school, here is its statement: “The College of Law is working through the process of evaluating its name. This is a consequential decision that requires careful study, and a thoughtful, inclusive process that considers different viewpoints from our entire law school and the university community. We value the input of our students and other stakeholders on this important decision. There is no timetable for a decision.”

Again, law student, Stephanie Goggans.

“How long do we keep waiting and why should we wait.”

