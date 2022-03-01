What Cleveland’s 1st ‘micro-apartments’ mean for growing Buckeye-Shaker housing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There are aggressive efforts in the works to provide budgeted, simplistic lifestyles for Clevelanders.

The city’s first micro-apartments are now open in the Buckeye-Shaker Square neighborhood on Larchmere Boulevard.

The concept is small but mighty; Wi-Fi, electricity, water, parking, and furniture are included for about $1,400 a month.

“If you look at a traditional apartment, it starts at say $1,400, you’re going to be paying something of $250 more plus or minus for all the extras, Wi-Fi, water, sewer, furniture, electricity,” said Russell Berusch, the co-developer of Mikros on Larchmere.

Tenants can adjust the amount of space in the apartments. The queen bed can fold up into the wall. The wall in between the bedroom and living room slides in and out.

Berusch wanted to build the micro-apartments because of the growing demand for urban living; people want to live on their own and have a place fully furnished.

“A neighborhood of strength is a neighborhood of choice, that has housing options for folks of the entire economic spectrum and entire typology spectrum,” said Justin Fleming, the director of real estate services with Cleveland Neighborhood Progress. “You always had this strength and opportunity up in University Circle, but it never seemed to make its way up to Buckeye. We’re starting to bridge that and bring some of that energy out, making it a neighborhood of choice.”

The apartment complex also has a mobility program for tenants. They can rent an electronic car or bike.

