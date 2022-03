CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating an early Wednesday morning shooting in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood.

GSW E 137th at Kinsman. One transported in serious condition to University Hospitals pic.twitter.com/2x79D0pSps — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) March 2, 2022

The victim was shot in the area of E. 137th Street and Kinsman Road around midnight.

EMS transported the person to University Hospitals.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police.

