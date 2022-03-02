15 fire departments battle business fire in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters from 15 fire departments in Stark and Wayne Counties battled a business fire in Dalton early Wednesday.

Crews were called out to the 15300 block of Old Lincoln Way after a neighbor saw flames around midnight.

When crews arrived, the single story building, which has 16-foot walls, was fully engulfed in flames.

According to firefighters, nobody was inside the building, because the company which does manufacturing and welding on trucks, does not run second or third shifts.

Firefighters added they were able to save the adjacent structures.

Cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

