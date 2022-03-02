2 Strong 4 Bullies
17-year-old Cleveland girl missing since Feb. 27

Kazara Umble
Kazara Umble(Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 8:52 PM EST
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to help find 17-year-old Kazara Umble after she went missing on Feb. 27.

Umble was described by police as 4′11″ tall, 86 pounds, with black and red hair, blue eyes, and tattoos on her neck, chest, and forearms.

She was reportedly last seen wearing a white T-shirt and jeans.

The Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee shared this photo of Umble:

Kazara Umble
Kazara Umble(Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Call Det. Zola at 216-623-2755 if you see her or know where she may be.

