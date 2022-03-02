2 suspects now face the death penalty if convicted in the murder of a Cleveland hairdresser

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Chad Webb and Daniel Mobley were arraigned Wednesday morning after they were re-indicted by the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury on additional charges for the murder of Chris Dong Vo.

Webb and Mobley also now face the death penalty if convicted.

Both men pleaded not guilty to the charges of aggravated murder, aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery, murder, felonious assault, theft, aggravated theft, receiving stolen property, identity fraud, trafficking offense, drug possession, possessing criminal tools and having weapons under disability.

They are charged in connection with the murder of a beloved hairdresser and a member of the local LGBTQ community, Chris Dong Vo.

The 57-year-old man was found dead in the garage of his Lakewood Hts. Blvd. in Cleveland home on Dec. 26, 2021.

Vo was found murdered in the garage of his house (WOIO)

Vo most recently worked at Kameryn Rose Salon & Spa in Rocky River. He was a hairdresser for over 25 years.

Both Webb, of Columbus, and Mobley, of North Olmsted, are being held on a $5 million bond at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center.

They have a pre-trial scheduled for March 7.

