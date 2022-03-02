34-year-old Cleveland man missing since Feb. 17

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to help find 34-year-old Clarence Ellis after he went missing on Feb. 17.

Ellis was described by police as 5′6″ tall, 300 pounds, with a beard.

He was reportedly last seen wearing black pants and a black hoodie.

The Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee shared the following photo of Ellis:

Clarence Ellis (Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Call Det. Zola at 216-623-2755 if you see him or know where he may be.

