Bill that would allow concealed carry without permit moves to Ohio governor for final approval

By Chris Anderson
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 3:27 PM EST
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Proposed legislation from the state Senate that would allow eligible Ohioans to carry a concealed weapon without a permit passed through the Ohio House on Wednesday afternoon.

House members voted 57-35 in favor of the proposed Senate Bill 215.

If signed into law by the governor, Senate Bill 215 would permit anyone 21 or older in Ohio to legally possess a handgun to be carried and concealed without a license or firearms training.

The bill would also reduce penalties if a gun owner does not properly notify law enforcement they have a firearm in their possession.

Senate Bill 215 will now be sent to Gov. Mike DeWine for final approval.

