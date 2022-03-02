Brunswick police perform life-saving measures on infant who was not breathing (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A pair of Brunswick police officers are being commended for their efforts in saving an infant.

According to the Brunswick Police Department, Officers Ron DeAmicis and Jeff Garcia responded to a parking lot on Center Road on the evening of Feb. 20 for reports of an infant who was not breathing.

“It’s okay, I’m on the phone, your baby is going to be okay,” said a caller on the phone with 911 “We need EMS, the child is bleeding from his mouth”.

The two officers worked together to clear the baby boy’s airway, allowing him to breathe again.

Police said he coughed up a piece of food.

“Their quick thinking and teamwork undoubtedly saved the infant’s life and reflect great credit upon themselves and the Division of Police,” the department shared on Facebook.

Police said the baby was taken to an area hospital and has since been released in good condition.

Both Garcia and DeAmicis have previously been recognized with multiple life-saving awards for past actions.

