2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland police stop robbery of an ATM

(Source: WOIO)
(Source: WOIO)((Source: WOIO))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 5:26 AM EST|Updated: Mar. 2, 2022 at 9:27 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officers stopped the robbery of an ATM early Wednesday morning.

This happened around 2:30 a.m. on St. Clair Avenue in the Glenville Town Center.

According to Cleveland police, when they arrived on scene, they saw a man beating on the ATM with a sledgehammer.

Officers said that suspect and a second person then jumped into a stolen van and fled north on St. Clair Avenue.

The stolen van used in the crime was found abandoned nearby, said police.

At this time, there are no arrests.

Police confirm the suspects were not able to get any money.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather

Latest News

Richard Fontaine has spent over a year in hospice care, but thanks to his daughter and...
A 93 year old man’s wish gets granted at the Cleveland Auto Show
Richard Fontaine has spent over a year in hospice care, but thanks to his daughter and...
Cleveland Auto Show affords a ‘bittersweet’ wish for a 93-year-old man who spent his life working around cars
Ukraine
Ohio pilot describes experience bringing aid, ammunition to Ukraine in February
Jeremy McCusker, 45, was sentenced to six years in prison on Thursday morning after pleading...
Man sentenced to 6 years in prison for trying to kidnap child from Lakewood park
Man jailed for filming children with hidden camera in bathroom granted early release
Man jailed for filming children with hidden camera in bathroom granted early release