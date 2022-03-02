Cleveland police stop robbery of an ATM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officers stopped the robbery of an ATM early Wednesday morning.

This happened around 2:30 a.m. on St. Clair Avenue in the Glenville Town Center.

According to Cleveland police, when they arrived on scene, they saw a man beating on the ATM with a sledgehammer.

Officers said that suspect and a second person then jumped into a stolen van and fled north on St. Clair Avenue.

The stolen van used in the crime was found abandoned nearby, said police.

At this time, there are no arrests.

Police confirm the suspects were not able to get any money.

