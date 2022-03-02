2 Strong 4 Bullies
Concern about Proud Boys grows after man is accused of punching Black woman, yelling racial slurs in Akron assault

By 19 News Digital Team
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 9:48 PM EST
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Concern over Proud Boys organizations is growing in Ohio after a man with possible ties to the group was accused of punching a 23-year-old Black woman in the face and yelling racial slurs in Akron this weekend.

The situation, which is being investigated by the F.B.I. as a possible hate crime, is gaining national attention.

A video of the incident went viral, which is how the accused was identified.

WARNING: The video and language are both graphic.

Andrew Walls, 26 of Kent, turned himself into Akron Police Monday after a warrant was issued.

He is charged with two counts of assault and one count of possessing weapons while intoxicated.

During his arraignment Tuesday, Walls pleaded not guilty to the charges.

A $25,000 bond was set and a pretrial hearing for Walls is scheduled for March 11.

Some have alleged Walls served as the vice president of the Akron-Canton chapter of the group.

“The Proud Boys are a right-wing extremist group with a violent agenda,” James Pasch, the regional director of the Cleveland Anti-Defamation League, said. “They are primarily misogynistic, Islamophobic, transphobic and anti-immigration.”

Pasch added that while the group vehemently denies it is racist in nature, some members lean heavily toward white supremacist and antisemitic ideologies.

“I think we have to be concerned about any right-wing extremist group with a violent agenda that’s growing and that’s what the Proud Boys are,” Pasch said.

There are four Proud Boys chapters across the state of Ohio, including one in Cleveland and one in Akron-Canton.

Pasch said there are 119 active Proud Boys chapters across the United States.

It will take a community effort to keep the Proud Boys from growing as an organization, he said.

“Everyone from your next door neighbor to the highest elected official in the state to the state legislators to the school boards and everyone in between ... we need community leaders to speak out against the growth of hate wherever and whenever we see it,” Pasch said.

