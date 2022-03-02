Downtown Cleveland businesses react as MLB season is put on hold

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There won’t be baseball at Progressive Field come March 31.

The Guardians’ Opening Day, Cleveland’s unofficial holiday, is canceled.

Owners and players are unable to agree on a contract.

That’s affecting businesses near the ball park.

A shorter baseball season means baseball fans won’t be flocking downtown as often, doing a number on businesses bottom lines.

General manager at the Wild Eagle Saloon, Michael Grasso, is trying his best to be positive about this.

“I mean obviously we are upset. We want baseball back. We want to see the fans back and help get everything back to normal, but we’ll get through it like we have for the past few years,” Grasso said.

19 News also spoke to fans downtown about what they think of the season being shortened.

Guardians fan Matt Koch was already having a bad day because of his flat tire, but felt worse for his friends who own businesses downtown.

“I feel for a lot of the folks that are downtown. I’ve got a neighbor that owns parking garages. They really need the season back. For that part, I’m really significantly sorry,” he said.

Koch is encouraging everyone to support small business owners now more than ever.

“Just come downtown. Enjoy it. It’s great, you know? Eat out, go to the restaurants, the bar district is fantastic. Just enjoy yourself,” Koch added.

Back to Grasso, he told 19 News he has a couple of tricks up his sleeve to make sure him and his staff stay afloat during another tumultuous time.

“We’ve had to adapt in lots of different ways. Open up different avenues for doing deliveries off site, stuff like that. We’ve found ways to get through the pandemic and we’ll find a way to get through this as well,” Grasso said.

Talks that began last April went nowhere, and MLB locked out players Dec. 2 in the sport’s first work stoppage since 1994.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.