Gov. DeWine implements ban on state contracts for Russian goods and services, requests Bureau of Workers Comp to divest assets

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Governor Mike DeWine announced Wednesday the state is taking further actions to distance itself from Russia, as the ongoing war in Ukraine continues.

“As Russian aggression continues to intensify against the people of Ukraine, I want to assure Ohioans that our state has no contracts with Russian businesses now, and will not have any contracts for goods and services going forward,” DeWine stated. “We will not support Russia with Ohio taxpayer dollars.”

The governor also asked the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation to divest any Russian assets within the bureau’s investment portfolios, as soon as possible.

The request comes hours after Attorney General Dave Yost called on the state’s pension programs to also divest from any Russian-based investments.

“Ohioans stand with the people of Ukraine and all of the freedom-loving people of the world, against this unprovoked and unconscionable invasion that has led to so much suffering and destruction,” DeWine stated.

