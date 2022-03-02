Hundreds of donations brought to Pokrova Catholic Church in Parma to help Ukrainian refugees in Poland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There is a great need for more than 300,000 Ukrainian refugees who have flocked to Poland. Pokrova Ukrainian Catholic Church in Parma has collected hundreds of boxes and bags of emergency items for the refugees.

“All this help, all of this help for the Ukraine nation, for Ukrainian kids, Ukrainian population, that means a lot,” one of the volunteers said.

Volunteers spent all day Tuesday sorting warm clothes, food, and medical supplies. All of this will be shipped directly to refugees in Poland this week.

“All these donations they are going to children, going to broken cities, they are going to hostels, they are going to hospitals, they are going to nursing homes,” a volunteer said.

A volunteer told 19 News these items will be brought to a logistics center in New Jersey where they’ll be shipped directly to Poland. Items will then be distributed to refugees.

“A lot of people are ready to work with us,” a volunteer said. “A lot of people provide containers for us. A lot of people provide aircraft for us for free. They say whatever you pick we will handle it.”

Even though these volunteers have been working around the clock, they are grateful because these items will help save lives.

“We expected donations maybe 30 or 40 bucks,” a volunteer said “In probably half a day, a semi-truck was completely packed and we honestly have more stuff because it did not fit.”

In this difficult time, they feel a sense of relief knowing their loved ones at home in Ukraine have help on the way.

“God bless you for all your donations, God bless you for all your help, God bless you and your family and United States and Ukraine,” a volunteer said.

