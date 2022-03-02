Kevin Stefanski will remain Browns play-caller in 2022

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It was a disappointing season for Baker Mayfield and the Browns but Kevin Stefanski sees no need for major change next season.

Stefanski remains committed to Mayfield as the Browns starting QB and also said he, Stefanski, will continue to call the offensive plays in 2022.

Stefanski spoke at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis Wednesday.

The Browns pick 13th in the NFL Draft which begins April 28 in Las Vegas.

