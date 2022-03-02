2 Strong 4 Bullies
Number of concealed carry licenses in Ohio increased by 20% from year before

By Chris Anderson
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 12:03 PM EST
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost released the annual report detailing concealed carry licensing statistics for the year 2021.

According to the report, county sheriffs issued 94,298 new licenses and 108,622 renewals last year.

A total of 202,920 concealed carry licenses were issued in Ohio in 2021. That equals a 20% increase from 2020 data.

Denials for CCW licensees in Ohio equaled 2,668 last year. Additionally, 420 licenses were revoked due to felony convictions and mental incompetence.

Franklin County issued the most new licenses in Ohio for 2021 with 6,060 total.

Lake County issued 6,047 new licenses; the highest in Northeast Ohio in 2021.

“Ohio’s concealed-carry licensing system continues to succeed in both protecting the public and upholding Americans’ right to bear arms and safeguard themselves,” Attorney General Yost said in a letter to Gov. Mike DeWine, as well as state senators and representatives.

Ohio law states that county sheriffs are responsible for issuing, renewing, and suspending or revoking CCW licenses.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

