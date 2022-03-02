2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio Attorney General instructs state pension boards to withdraw funds from Russian investments

By Devin Higgins
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 2:51 PM EST
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - In a letter released Wednesday, Attorney General Dave Yost has requested the state’s pension boards to pull all funding from Russian investments, following the nation’s invasion of Ukraine last week.

“Russia is waging a voluntary war of conquest on its sovereign neighbor, Ukraine,” Yost stated. “Having met unexpected resistance, Russia is now apparently targeting civilian populations in an attempt to destroy Ukraine’s will to fight.”

With governments, banks and corporations around the world pulling economic support from Russia, the Attorney General stated one Ohio retirement system reportedly has about $112 million currently sitting in Russian investments.

Yost said later Wednesday that his office found a second program has more than $60 million tied to Russian investments, though he did not specify which systems have those investments.

“Though we may feel powerless to assist Ukraine in this fight, this is something we can do,”Yost stated. “If every state were to equally divest, billions of dollars would be removed from Russia’s economy.”

