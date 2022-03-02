Ohio landmarks show support for Ukraine by illuminating in country’s colors (photo gallery)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In a sign of solidarity with Ukraine, Gov. Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Transportation announced on Tuesday that landmarks across the state would be illuminated overnight with the European country’s flag colors of blue and yellow.

This is a way to show our support for the Ukrainian people in their struggle against Russia’s unprovoked attack on their country. I hope all Ohioans will join with the Ukrainians living in our state and continue to pray for a peaceful end to this senseless Russian aggression. https://t.co/xwyj57rIRl — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 2, 2022

“This is a way to show our support of the Ukrainian people in their struggle against Russia’s unprovoked attack on their country,” Gov. DeWine said. “I hope all Ohioans will join with the more than 42,000 Ukrainians living in our state and continue to pray for a peaceful end to this senseless Russian aggression.”

Autoplay Caption

Some of the bridges and landmarks included the I-90 George V. Voinovich Bridge in Cleveland, the Veteran’s Glass City Skyway in Toledo, and the Ashtabula Harbor Lift Bridge.

Progressive Field lit up in yellow & blue in solidarity with Ukraine. @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/R9uCNYaNT2 — Katie Tercek (@KT_Tercek) March 2, 2022

“I also urge other public and privately-owned building owners to join us in demonstration of deep concern about the senseless attack on Ukraine,” the governor added.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.