President Biden to make first State of the Union address

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOIO) - President Biden is delivering his first State of the Union address on Tuesday as Americans watch Ukraine’s efforts to withstand an invasion by Russia and less than a week after he announced his first nominee for the Supreme Court.

President Biden will say Russian President Vladimir Putin miscalculated in invading Ukraine, according to excerpts released ahead of time.

Mr. Biden is expected to announce that he will close U.S. airspace to Russian aircraft, following in the footsteps of European allies. This is a move U.S. officials have been considering for several days, and some flights from Russia to the U.S. are already being canceled, according to CBS News.

He will also address inflation, according to the excerpts released ahead of time.

According to a CBS poll released Tuesday, Mr. Biden’s approval rating remained at 44%, a one-point increase from last week but the same as his approval rating in January and November CBS News polls.

