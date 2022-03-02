CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Progressive Cleveland Boat Show returns to the I-X Center from March 17-20.

The show was cancelled in 2021 and postponed from January of this year due to the pandemic.

Organizers expect more than 50,000 people to attend the show.

“Boating is a fun experience and that’s what our new show design is meant to reflect,” said Michelle Burke, president of the Lake Erie Marine Trades Association. “For example, we’re adding a new Marblehead Construction Paddling Pool in the On the Water Ohio Paddling Center complete with pool to stage live kayaking and paddle boarding demonstrations. We’ll also have the best line-up of fishing pros to take the Toyota Tundra Fishing Center stage just as the fishing season is about to open, as well as the popular 5000-gallon Vic’s Sports Center Berkley Fishing Tank.”

Admission for adults is $18 at the door and $16 in advance, military and seniors 60 plus is $15 and kids ages seven and younger are free.

For more information on the show, click here.

