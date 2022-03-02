2 Strong 4 Bullies
Sen. Portman, of Ohio, urges US to send ‘immediate military aid’ to Ukraine

By Chris Anderson
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 10:22 AM EST
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - United States Sen. Rob Portman, his co-chair on the Senate Ukraine Caucus, and nearly two dozen other legislators met with Ukrainian Ambassador Oksana Markarova this week to discuss the ongoing Russian military invasion into the European country.

During the meeting, the Ohio Republican suggested that the U.S. should be helping Ukraine with military assistance.

“I continue to be inspired by Ukrainian people, and the resolve they’ve shown to fight back against the illegal Russian invasion is admirable,” Sen. Portman said. “The United States must continue to do all it can to help Ukraine by sending immediate military aid and imposing the toughest of sanctions on the Russian and Belarusian governments and economies, while also aiding Ukrainians who are fleeing the violence.”

President Joe Biden has imposed significant finical sanctions against Russia and its country’s leader, Vladimir Putin, but he has not deployed American troops to Ukraine.

“We have no intention of fighting Russia,” President Biden previously said.

Related: US troops to Baltics purely 'defensive'

Ukraine is not a member of NATO, but some of the group’s allies have made it easier for the country to access weapons without actually sending military assistance beyond the border to combat Russian forces.

