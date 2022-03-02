2 Strong 4 Bullies
Shaker Heights has decision to make about ‘sister city’ in Russia

Horseshoe Lake has prominent sign proclaiming the city’s relationship with Volzhsky
By Vic Gideon
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 1:15 PM EST
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In the Sister Cities Rose Garden at Horseshoe Lake is a sign proclaiming Shaker Heights as a sister city with Volzhsky, then a city in the U.S.S.R., at a time when many are cutting ties with Russia in response to that country’s invasion of Ukraine.

“I’m not in favor of it in general,” said Harry Winfield of the sign. “I think having anything that lends support for the leader of a country that is really not committed in any way to democratic principles probably we can do without.”

“I don’t know how I feel about what changes should be made or not made,” said Amy Luzar, a longtime Shaker resident who frequently runs through the park. “I think it certainly should be acknowledged what’s going on in Ukraine and the suffering of all those people and I think Shaker will do something about that.”

Jonathan Brown is a Shaker resident who frequently uses the park for walks.

“I don’t think that municipalities in the United States should be honoring their sister city agreements,” Brown said.

While Anna Prochoroff, born in Poland, said at least the sign should be updated, dedicated on December 5, 1988, at the end of the Cold War.

“It’s very old and the USSR doesn’t even exist anymore, so they should probably make some change for this,” said Prochoroff.

David Weiss, the mayor of Shaker Heights is aware of the situation and his office said he’ll address the issue later this week.

