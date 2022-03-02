TSA hosts hiring event for Cleveland Hopkins International, Akron-Canton airports

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will host a hiring event on Thursday, March 3 for positions at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and Akron-Canton Airport.

This will take place from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Carnegie West Branch Library, 1900 Fortune Road, Cleveland.

Attendees will have the opportunity to multiple steps of the hiring process.

Benefits include paid leave, health care plans, 401K coverage and more.

Starting pay ranges from $17.64 to $19.39.

TSA is also offering a sign-on bonus for new hires.

Candidates must have two valid form of state or federal identification.

