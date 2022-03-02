Wickliffe man returns home after 5 month battle with COVID-19, says he no longer doubts the pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Since November, Henry Barker’s life has been based in Cleveland Clinic’s Euclid Hospital, fighting COVID-19. Barker, 55, was hospitalized on November 22nd with COVID-19. Barker, who is unvaccinated, was finally released on March 1st, still unable to walk after his fight.

Barker was put on ventilators and was told he had 24 hours to live on December 9, 2021. His road to recovery had to involve reteaching himself how to walk and do most activities. He says he feels much better now but needs more improvements before he returns to his life as an electrician.

Barker said that he doesn’t regret not being vaccinated, despite his time in the hospital. He did say that he wishes he took the pandemic more seriously as he wasn’t convinced it was as serious as it was.

