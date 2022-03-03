1 man in custody for shooting in Maple Heights

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A shooting suspect surrendered to Maple Heights police after a shooting Wednesday morning.

Police said the victim was shot around 8 a.m. inside a home in the 5200 block of Warrensville Center Road.

According to police, when they arrived the victim was laying on the first-floor hallway.

He was shot in the chest, but was conscious and breathing, said police.

EMS transported him to MetroHealth Medical Center. His name is not being released.

Police arrested the suspect on the scene. His name is also not being released and police said the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Maple Heights police at 216-587-9624 or e-mail them at detectives@mhpd-ohio.com

