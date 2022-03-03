2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

2 women charged with murder on Cleveland’s East Side

Tevin Hamm (Source: Obit)
Tevin Hamm (Source: Obit)((Source: Obit))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 10:45 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One of two Cleveland women accused of a murder on Cleveland’s East Side was arraigned Thursday morning in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

Damika Eason, 34, pleaded not guilty to the charges of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, having weapons while under disability, tampering with evidence and obstructing justice.

Cleveland police said Eason and Talicia Napier, 34, killed a 27-year-old Lyndhurst man in November 2021.

Tevin Hamm was found dead in the area of E. 152nd Street and St. Clair Avenue on Nov. 29, 2021.

Eason is being held on a $1 million bond and has a pre-trial on March 4.

Napier will be arraigned on March 17.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather

Latest News

Richard Fontaine has spent over a year in hospice care, but thanks to his daughter and...
A 93 year old man’s wish gets granted at the Cleveland Auto Show
Clinton Lindsey (left) and Trayqwan Dunlap (right)
Cleveland men indicted in connection to January carjacking in Elyria
GrubHub on Thursday announced they are removing Yandex delivery robots from Ohio State's campus.
GrubHub to remove food delivery robots made by Russian company from Ohio State campus
Andy Gathy says the water department keeps threatening to shut off his service because of an...
19 Investigates helps Cleveland Heights business with water shutoff notices because of bill it didn’t owe
Temporary concrete barrier in Public Square
Bibb administration seeks to remove concrete barriers from Public Square in downtown Cleveland