2 women charged with murder on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One of two Cleveland women accused of a murder on Cleveland’s East Side was arraigned Thursday morning in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

Damika Eason, 34, pleaded not guilty to the charges of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, having weapons while under disability, tampering with evidence and obstructing justice.

Cleveland police said Eason and Talicia Napier, 34, killed a 27-year-old Lyndhurst man in November 2021.

Tevin Hamm was found dead in the area of E. 152nd Street and St. Clair Avenue on Nov. 29, 2021.

Eason is being held on a $1 million bond and has a pre-trial on March 4.

Napier will be arraigned on March 17.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.