I-271 north in Summit County reopened following earlier accident involving semi-truck

By Chris Anderson
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 5:29 AM EST
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A crash involving a semi-truck closed a stretch of I-271 north in Summit County on Thursday morning, but it has since reopened.

The incident was initially reported after the Route 303 interchange, with the closure extending up to State Route 8.

It’s unclear if weather played a factor in the accident, but snow did fall in the overnight hours, leaving some roads wet and slick.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said more than 300 crews were out statewide treating interstates with any hazardous conditions.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

