I-271 north in Summit County reopened following earlier accident involving semi-truck

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A crash involving a semi-truck closed a stretch of I-271 north in Summit County on Thursday morning, but it has since reopened.

The incident was initially reported after the Route 303 interchange, with the closure extending up to State Route 8.

ROAD CLOSURE: I-271 NB between Rt. 303 and Rt. 8 due to a jackknifed semi. More next on @cleveland19news #SummitCounty pic.twitter.com/QTJJ5NxNz8 — Jamie Sullivan (@JamieSullivanTV) March 3, 2022

It’s unclear if weather played a factor in the accident, but snow did fall in the overnight hours, leaving some roads wet and slick.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said more than 300 crews were out statewide treating interstates with any hazardous conditions.

5:15AM: We have more than 300 crews out patrolling for and treating icy spots this morning. Here’s the view from one on SR 261 in Portage County. Please give them room to work and be extra alert on bridges and overpasses. #ODOTwinter pic.twitter.com/uwnvTTlTVm — Ohio Dept of Transportation (@ODOT_Statewide) March 3, 2022

