Bedford Heights woman accused of stabbing 5-year-old daughter to death faces girl’s father in court

By Chris Anderson
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 6:26 AM EST
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The woman accused of killing her 5-year-old daughter appeared in front of a Cuyahoga County judge and the girl’s father in court on Thursday morning.

Menokka Karr Nealy pleaded not guilty at her arraignment to the following charges:

  • 2 counts of aggravated murder
  • 3 counts of murder
  • 2 counts of felonious assault
  • 1 count of endangering children

According to Bedford Heights investigators, police responded to a Northfield Road apartment on Feb. 12 after the child’s father called 911 to report Nealy confessed to stabbing the 5-year-old girl.

E’nijah Noell Holland was found on the bedroom floor with multiple fatal stab wounds.

Nealy was arrested at the crime scene scene.

Menokka Karr Nealy
Menokka Karr Nealy(Source: Cuyahoga County Jail)

The child’s father was in court for Nealy’s arraignment to request that the judge set a high bond.

“She should never see the light of day ever,” Holland’s father said.

Nealy’s bond was set at $2 million.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

