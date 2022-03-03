Bedford Heights woman accused of stabbing 5-year-old daughter to death faces girl’s father in court
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The woman accused of killing her 5-year-old daughter appeared in front of a Cuyahoga County judge and the girl’s father in court on Thursday morning.
Menokka Karr Nealy pleaded not guilty at her arraignment to the following charges:
- 2 counts of aggravated murder
- 3 counts of murder
- 2 counts of felonious assault
- 1 count of endangering children
According to Bedford Heights investigators, police responded to a Northfield Road apartment on Feb. 12 after the child’s father called 911 to report Nealy confessed to stabbing the 5-year-old girl.
E’nijah Noell Holland was found on the bedroom floor with multiple fatal stab wounds.
Nealy was arrested at the crime scene scene.
The child’s father was in court for Nealy’s arraignment to request that the judge set a high bond.
“She should never see the light of day ever,” Holland’s father said.
Nealy’s bond was set at $2 million.
