Cavaliers routed by Charlotte, 119-98

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The post All-Star break blues continued for the Cleveland Cavaliers, who were stomped 119-98 Wednesday by the Charlotte Hornets.

The Cavs have now lost 3 of 4 since the break, including 2 straight at home.

“That’s not who we are,” Cavs center Jarrett Allen said.

Youngstown native Terry Rozier led Charlotte with 29 points.

The Hornets, who had lost 11 of 13 games coming in, shot 45% from three-point range.

Darius Garland returned from a back injury to score a game-high 33 points on 13-of-22 shooting.

Cleveland head coach J.B. Bickerstaff was ejected in the 3rd quarter for arguing with officials, and later said he apologized to the team and staff for losing his composure.

J.B. Bickerstaff was ejected after picking up his 2nd technical foul. pic.twitter.com/2AuVMZAC9n — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 3, 2022

Cleveland allowed 38 points in the first quarter and trailed by 15 points at halftime.

Evan Mobley and Allen each were -24 for the game in plus-minus.

Former Cavalier Isaiah Thomas added 10 off the bench for Charlotte. He was recently signed to a 10-day contract.

Isaiah Thomas scores his first points as a Hornet 🙌 pic.twitter.com/xNtbdB0ZlS — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 3, 2022

The Cavs now head to Philadelphia for a Friday date with the 76ers.

