Department of Justice investigates 72-year-old Mayfield Heights woman scammed out of $291,000

By Brian Duffy
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 7:58 PM EST
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An elaborate scam that was set in motion when a 72-year-old Mayfield Heights woman clicked on a pop-up window that claimed her accounts had been hacked ended up costing her $291,000 and has the Department of Justice reviewing the case.

The victim clicked on the pop-up window and then called a phone number that said they would provide the help that would secure her bank accounts that had been hacked and were at risk.

Ericka Dilworth with the Cleveland area Better Business Bureau said a scam like this could be stopped simply by making one simple step when you encounter a pop-up that claims they can fix a computer problem or help secure an at-risk account.

“You should never call the number on the screen because you just don’t know who that number belongs to,” Dilworth said, “You can call someone for assistance but you shouldn’t call the number within the pop-up, you need to go find your own number.”

The scam was elaborate in that the victim was transferred on the phone between multiple people who all claimed to be with a Microsoft fraud team and all provided the victim with what were obviously fraudulent security identification numbers.

The scammers eventually convinced the victim to go to Citizens Bank on four separate occasions and transfer money from her account to what they said would be a secure account but in reality, was an account they controlled.

“I’ve worked here a long time,” Dilworth said, “And it is astonishing what the scammer were able to pull off, it’s really very sad.”

The teller at Citizens Bank, on the victim’s first visit, asked if she really wanted to make that transaction, and the victim said yes and so the transaction went through.

We reached out to Citizens Bank to see if there was a protocol their tellers are required to follow in circumstances like these, to stop a customer from making this sort of mistake.

Bennett Griesmer, a spokesperson for Citizens Bank said they are cooperating with law enforcement on the ongoing investigation and that they frequently warn customers to be diligent and do not send money to people they do not know.

“All tellers undergo extensive training to recognize fraud,” Griesmer said, “The training covers different types of fraud and how customers may fall victim.”

